National

AfriForum and NSPCA appeal acquittal of Modise in animal cruelty case

BL Premium
30 October 2022 - 21:09

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit has served papers for an appeal against a North West court’s decision to acquit minister of defence Thandi Modise on charges of animal cruelty.

The Potchefstroom magistrate’s court last year found Modise not guilty on six charges after livestock were found dead or malnourished on her farm in the North West in 2014. ..

