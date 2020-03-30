National Thandi Modise reaches deal over animal abuse case appearance AfriForum is pursuing a criminal case of animal abuse against Modise linked to the 2014 discovery of 50 animal carcasses on her farm BL PREMIUM

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise says she is “quite relieved” that she won’t be forced to violate government’s Covid-19 shutdown regulations by crossing provincial lines to attend her now-postponed trial for animal abuse.

She said doing so was a “risk” that she was grateful she now did not need to take and urged South Africans to obey the state’s regulations “until the danger has passed”.