Thandi Modise reaches deal over animal abuse case appearance
AfriForum is pursuing a criminal case of animal abuse against Modise linked to the 2014 discovery of 50 animal carcasses on her farm
30 March 2020 - 15:59
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise says she is “quite relieved” that she won’t be forced to violate government’s Covid-19 shutdown regulations by crossing provincial lines to attend her now-postponed trial for animal abuse.
She said doing so was a “risk” that she was grateful she now did not need to take and urged South Africans to obey the state’s regulations “until the danger has passed”.
