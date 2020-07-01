National Modise arrest warrant and contempt charge cancelled The National Assembly speaker says she could not appear in court due to an urgent meeting with the president and the office of the chief justice BL PREMIUM

The arrest warrant issued against National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise was cancelled on Wednesday after the Potchefstroom regional court found she did not show contempt of court by failing to appear for her animal cruelty trial.

Modise had said she could not make it to court on March 24 because of a scheduled urgent meeting between herself, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the office of the chief justice, a week before SA went into the Covid-19 lockdown.