×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Mordashov’s luxury yacht heads for Cape Town

Mordashov, a billionaire close to President Vladimir Putin, was among a number of Russians sanctioned by the US and EU after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for their links to Putin

20 October 2022 - 16:51 Greg Torode and Donny Kwok
Alexey Mordashov. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Alexey Mordashov. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong — A luxury yacht belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov departed Hong Kong waters on Thursday heading for the South African port of Cape Town, according to private tracking site MarineTraffic.

The prominent sight of the 465-foot (141-metre) multi-deck Nord in the city’s Victoria harbour in recent weeks had sparked criticism from the US State Department, which questioned the “transparency” of the financial hub and warned of reputational risks.

Mordashov, a billionaire close to President Vladimir Putin, was among a number of Russians sanctioned by the US and EU — but not the UN — after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for their links to Putin.

While a number of Russian superyachts have been seized or denied entry in Europe and other jurisdictions, the Nord was left undisturbed in Hong Kong after its arrival on October 5.

Valued at over $500m (R9.1bn), it arrived via a seven-day voyage from Vladivostok in Russian Far East, down through the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

The Hong Kong Marine Department later confirmed to Reuters that the Nord had departed Hong Kong on Thursday but said it could not comment further.

The MarineTraffic site put the vessel southeast of Hong Kong waters early on Thursday evening, heading into the South China Sea.

A Reuters witness saw a fuel barge alongside the vessel inside the harbour at noon.

Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said on October 11 the city’s authorities would not act on unilateral sanctions imposed on Mordashov by individual jurisdictions.

“We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” said Lee, who himself has been sanctioned by the US for his role on a crackdown on local freedoms.

Lee, who is due to host an international investment summit in November with global business leaders, said the Chinese-ruled city would only abide by UN sanctions.

Reuters

Vladimir Putin decrees martial law in some areas of Ukraine

Beyond much tighter security measures on the ground, it is unclear what the immediate effect of that will be
World
1 day ago

Italy’s Berlusconi blames Zelensky for ‘forcing Putin into endless war’

The right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni supports Ukraine but her coalition partners do not
News
20 hours ago

Ukraine implements load-shedding after Russian attacks on power plants

Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's power and water infrastructure in recent days.
World
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Suspected Transnet fuel syndicate kingpin arrested
National
2.
Hope for SA’s judiciary after Koen postpones ...
National
3.
SIU tells parliament of ‘organised crime’ behind ...
National
4.
Decisive first move against Jooste ‘great for SA’
National
5.
EXPLAINER: What is in the Steinhoff court order?
National

Related Articles

Vladimir Putin decrees martial law in some areas of Ukraine

World / Europe

Italy’s Berlusconi blames Zelensky for ‘forcing Putin into endless war’

News

Ukraine implements load-shedding after Russian attacks on power plants

World / Europe

GUY FAULCONBRIDGE: How Russia will follow through on tactical nuclear strike

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.