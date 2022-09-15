HILARY JOFFE: Jagersfontein points to all-round failure to deal with tailings dams

Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Mining companies and regulators have not responded to many warnings of a disaster waiting to happen
Deputy president says government is looking for ways to police the problem
Ward 12 of uMhlathuze municipality had been under the control of the ruling party since democracy in 1994
In line with guidance, company declares distribution of 12.97c a share
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Evan Pickworth speaks to Sarah McKenzie and Maria Philippides, partners at Webber Wentzel
Deal includes a 14% wage rise and greater freedom to chose medical cover, say rail unions
The two are Sevens winners with the SA squad that won two World Series titles
The extrovert exterior styling is mirrored inside the cabin with a bespoke instrument cluster, a racy leather-trimmed steering wheel and aluminium pedals with rubber inserts
For the global mining industry, Brumadinho proved to be the pivotal moment that focused the collective minds of the industry and its shareholders on the responsible management of mine dumps and dams. For SA, the Jagersfontein tailings dam tragedy has raised questions not just about the murky history of the companies involved, but more broadly how SA manages mines after they close and the regulatory mess around the issue.
Will Jagersfontein then prove a pivotal moment for SA mining and its regulators? In January 2019 a tailings dam at a mine in Brazil owned by iron ore giant Vale failed, killing 270 people and destroying much of the town of Brumadinho. The crash in the Vale share price that followed was the biggest single-day loss in the history of the Brazilian stock exchange. The company ended up paying billions of dollars to repair the environmental damage and compensate the community, and in fines to regulators...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
HILARY JOFFE: Jagersfontein points to all-round failure to deal with tailings dams
For the global mining industry, Brumadinho proved to be the pivotal moment that focused the collective minds of the industry and its shareholders on the responsible management of mine dumps and dams. For SA, the Jagersfontein tailings dam tragedy has raised questions not just about the murky history of the companies involved, but more broadly how SA manages mines after they close and the regulatory mess around the issue.
Will Jagersfontein then prove a pivotal moment for SA mining and its regulators? In January 2019 a tailings dam at a mine in Brazil owned by iron ore giant Vale failed, killing 270 people and destroying much of the town of Brumadinho. The crash in the Vale share price that followed was the biggest single-day loss in the history of the Brazilian stock exchange. The company ended up paying billions of dollars to repair the environmental damage and compensate the community, and in fines to regulators...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.