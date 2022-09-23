Solar power installers charging up to R200k to install panels

The Fed's signal that it expects high US rates to last through 2023 set off the latest sell-off
How much higher will the repo rate go after the latest 75 basis point hike?
The record number of load-shedding hours in 2022 has forced homeowners and businesses to search for energy sources apart from batteries and generators
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle is reportedly planning to sell its stake in the local unit of the energy giant
Business Day TV speaks to Erwin Rode from Rode & Associates
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
All those who are suffering through war should be given equal attention when world leaders gather to address global problems, says international relations minister Naledi Pandor.
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest, unions march for better pay, Russia cracks down on anti-Putin rallies, Germany's Oktoberfest resumes after two-year hiatus, Iranians protest the death of a woman in ...
Solar power installers are profiting from Eskom’s continued load-shedding, charging between R60,000 and R200,000 for solar panels and installation.
This is according to a study conducted by Procompare, an online platform connecting clients with local professionals.
Procompare looked at national data on load-shedding collected by the EskomSePush app, the number of requests for solar panel installation submitted on its site and the volume of Google searches for “solar panels” in SA.
“We analysed the data from February to the first half of September and normalised it on a scale from 0 to 100 so it can be compared on a single chart.”
It said the record number of load-shedding hours in 2022 forced homeowners and businesses to search for alternative energy sources outside of buying batteries and generators.
“Beside batteries, which can store energy from the grid, and generators, which can produce electricity during an outage, solar power seems to be the renewable source of choice.”
According to Procompare, solar power installers started profiting after two load-shedding peaks.
The first peak occurred at the end of June and continued in the first half of July, and the second started early in September and is ongoing.
“The demand for solar systems more than doubled in June and July, which corresponds to the first peak of Eskom outages between the end of June and the first half of July,” it said.
“The demand fell sharply in August, when there were fewer outages, but picked up again in early September, along with a record number of disruptions of electricity supply.
“Even though the winter months are over, when the demand for photovoltaics usually slows down, requests for solar panels are nearing all-time highs again.”
It said in a country such as SA, with plenty of sunlight, households and businesses are well positioned to take advantage of solar energy.
“You can expect to pay between R60,000 and R200,000 for solar panels and installation.”
Financing for solar power
Nedbank announced it was offering home and business owners several funding options to purchase solar power systems for their properties.
How does it work?
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Solar power installers charging up to R200k to install panels
The record number of load-shedding hours in 2022 has forced homeowners and businesses to search for energy sources apart from batteries and generators
Solar power installers are profiting from Eskom’s continued load-shedding, charging between R60,000 and R200,000 for solar panels and installation.
This is according to a study conducted by Procompare, an online platform connecting clients with local professionals.
Procompare looked at national data on load-shedding collected by the EskomSePush app, the number of requests for solar panel installation submitted on its site and the volume of Google searches for “solar panels” in SA.
“We analysed the data from February to the first half of September and normalised it on a scale from 0 to 100 so it can be compared on a single chart.”
It said the record number of load-shedding hours in 2022 forced homeowners and businesses to search for alternative energy sources outside of buying batteries and generators.
“Beside batteries, which can store energy from the grid, and generators, which can produce electricity during an outage, solar power seems to be the renewable source of choice.”
According to Procompare, solar power installers started profiting after two load-shedding peaks.
The first peak occurred at the end of June and continued in the first half of July, and the second started early in September and is ongoing.
“The demand for solar systems more than doubled in June and July, which corresponds to the first peak of Eskom outages between the end of June and the first half of July,” it said.
“The demand fell sharply in August, when there were fewer outages, but picked up again in early September, along with a record number of disruptions of electricity supply.
“Even though the winter months are over, when the demand for photovoltaics usually slows down, requests for solar panels are nearing all-time highs again.”
It said in a country such as SA, with plenty of sunlight, households and businesses are well positioned to take advantage of solar energy.
“You can expect to pay between R60,000 and R200,000 for solar panels and installation.”
Financing for solar power
Nedbank announced it was offering home and business owners several funding options to purchase solar power systems for their properties.
How does it work?
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Q&A: Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa on growth opportunities
Work set to start soon on three new wind farms
Black Business Council slams lack of action on energy crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.