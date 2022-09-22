×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Hospitals ‘buckling under pressure of load-shedding, patients’ lives at risk’

22 September 2022 - 10:43 TIMESLIVE
The Health Professions Council of SA has warned that load-shedding is putting patients' lives at risk. Picture: 123RF/GORODENKOFF
The Health Professions Council of SA has warned that load-shedding is putting patients' lives at risk. Picture: 123RF/GORODENKOFF

Hospitals in SA are buckling under the strain of load-shedding, leaving doctors unable to perform emergency surgeries timeously and putting patients’ lives at risk.

This was the warning on Thursday from the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA), which regulates healthcare in the country, as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on with multiple power station breakdowns.

The HPCSA has made an urgent appeal for all hospitals to be exempt from load-shedding.

“As a result of load-shedding and various stages of power outages, hospitals in the country are buckling under pressure. This has created more strain on the already over-stretched healthcare system,” said council president Prof Simon Nemutandani.

“Load-shedding has negatively affected the provision of quality care in all our health facilities and placed an enormous strain on the health practitioners on their daily routine of work.

“Healthcare practitioners in the hospitals are unable to perform emergency surgeries timeously and this has put the lives of the patients at risk. These health facilities are used for undergraduate internships and postgraduate training of health professionals who are also negatively affected.”

Nemutandani said the rolling blackouts, coupled with the lack of a robust contingency plan, have “proved to be catastrophic in the healthcare environment”.

“There are about 420 state-run hospitals and more than 3,000 state-run clinics across the country. While private facilities and secondary and tertiary-level public hospitals appear to be well equipped with generator banks, power supply interruptions place critically ill patients on life-support machines at risk,” he said.

“The performance and lifespan of medical equipment and devices are negatively affected by power interruptions ... smaller healthcare facilities, including primary healthcare clinics not equipped with generator banks, are often left in the dark.”

TimesLIVE

A torchlight tragedy: Inside a Joburg emergency room during load-shedding

In July, load-shedding left Charlotte Maxeke hospital without a CT scanner, a machine that could have helped a patient who had a serious brain injury
News & Fox
7 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Not much action amid load-shedding blame game

It is by no means a quick fix, but the regulatory and technical obstacles need to be urgently addressed
Opinion
1 day ago

Bank indicator shows load-shedding weighs on third quarter GDP growth

Poor performance of power utility is worsened by red tape for self-generation, says economist
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Eighteen Eskom veterans sign up to help restore ...
National
2.
Thabo Mbeki takes aim at Eskom’s leadership
National
3.
Agri SA head warns ‘catastrophic’ Expropriation ...
National
4.
‘Cut ministers’ salaries to fund Eskom’ — SA ...
National
5.
Regulator seeks a solution for R88bn in unclaimed ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.