Court dismisses unreasonable delay application in R191m ‘blue lights’ case

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Friday dismissed the bid by some of the accused in the R191m “blue lights” case to have their fraud and theft case struck off the roll.

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya brought separate applications in November last year, asking the court to inquire into delays in their impending case, which began on Thursday.

The Criminal Procedure Act provides that if a court finds the completion of proceedings was being delayed unreasonably, it may, among other actions, issue an order — where the accused has not yet pleaded to the charge — that the case be struck off the roll.

The arguments were heard on February 17, March 11 and March 16.

Phahlane alleged the state had not made a full disclosure and this affected preparations for his defence. The prosecution denied the delays came from its side.

The application was dismissed by magistrate Emmanuel Magampa.

Phahlane and Mgwenya are among 11 people and a company expected to answer to charges of fraud, theft and obstructing or defeating the course of justice.