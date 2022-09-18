×

Queen’s death has revived debates on UK’s colonial past, says envoy

High Commissioner Anthony Phillipson says then Prince Charles conceded that slavery and colonialism left a dark stain

18 September 2022 - 20:27 Staff Writer

The UK has been following the debate in SA on the colonial legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II with interest and believes it is important for it to understand and participate in those debates, the UK’s high commissioner to SA, Anthony Phillipson, has said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in London on Monday to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey, as well as a prefuneral reception hosted by King Charles III and one immediately after the state funeral service by UK foreign secretary James Cleverly...

