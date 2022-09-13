Multimillion-rand project a catalyst to KZN recovery, says Ramaphosa

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Sandton Grayston
Is it art or do we get right back into the issue of art versus artists? Where there is new technology there are new fears and endless controversy
Association official commends the parties for their conduct in negotiations that started in March/April this year
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
Business Day TV talks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
Permanent implementation of the social relief of distress grant from April next year will require an additional R50bn, according to a National Treasury report, while revenue from the sector is set to ...
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Food costs increased 11.4% from a year ago, the most since 1979
After the seventh game of the season the 1-0 defeat to Sundowns proves too much for chair Mpengesi
His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped start a new way of filmmaking
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday lauded a multimillion-rand localisation investment that could prove to be a key catalyst in rebuilding the beleaguered KwaZulu-Natal economy.
The state-of-the-art Hesto Harnesses manufacturing facility in KwaDukuza, north of Durban, was unveiled on Tuesday and is expected to manufacture and supply wiring harnesses and instrument clusters for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Toyota, Isuzu, Nissan and Ford...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Multimillion-rand project a catalyst to KZN recovery, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday lauded a multimillion-rand localisation investment that could prove to be a key catalyst in rebuilding the beleaguered KwaZulu-Natal economy.
The state-of-the-art Hesto Harnesses manufacturing facility in KwaDukuza, north of Durban, was unveiled on Tuesday and is expected to manufacture and supply wiring harnesses and instrument clusters for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Toyota, Isuzu, Nissan and Ford...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.