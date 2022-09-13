×

National

Multimillion-rand project a catalyst to KZN recovery, says Ramaphosa

13 September 2022 - 19:11 Mary Papayya

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday lauded a multimillion-rand localisation investment that could prove to be a key catalyst in rebuilding the beleaguered KwaZulu-Natal economy.

The state-of-the-art Hesto Harnesses manufacturing facility in KwaDukuza, north of Durban, was unveiled on Tuesday and is expected to manufacture and supply wiring harnesses and instrument clusters for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Toyota, Isuzu, Nissan and Ford...

