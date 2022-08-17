Vegan food maker fights back over seizures of ‘meat’ products

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
All the Nedlac parties have started afresh on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-trumpeted social compact, but to what end?
Former government adviser Salim Abdool Karim warns of ongoing use of non-efficacious treatments
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Headline earnings per share are expected to fall by between 47% and 52% in the miner's half-year, with gold production falling by more than three quarters
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Central bank increases the benchmark rate to 22% to address the economy’s deterioration amid crippling inflation
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
German traffic police are investigating the cause of the incident, which police say involved an autonomous vehicle
Vegan products that use labels such as “nuggets”, “patties” and “sausages” will be seized from Monday as the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development clamps down on what it says are breaches of labelling regulations.
The Food Safety Agency — a third party appointed by the department — sent a letter to the food industry and retailers on Tuesday stating that from August 22, the agency “will seize any meat analogue products presented for sale in SA, which are using the product names prescribed for processed meat products in terms ... of the Agricultural Product Standards Act”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Vegan food maker fights back over seizures of ‘meat’ products
Plant products that use ‘meat’ labels to be seized, but lawyer says such action will be unlawful
Vegan products that use labels such as “nuggets”, “patties” and “sausages” will be seized from Monday as the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development clamps down on what it says are breaches of labelling regulations.
The Food Safety Agency — a third party appointed by the department — sent a letter to the food industry and retailers on Tuesday stating that from August 22, the agency “will seize any meat analogue products presented for sale in SA, which are using the product names prescribed for processed meat products in terms ... of the Agricultural Product Standards Act”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.