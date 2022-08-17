×

Vegan food maker fights back over seizures of ‘meat’ products

Plant products that use ‘meat’ labels to be seized, but lawyer says such action will be unlawful

17 August 2022 - 14:18 Katharine Child
UPDATED 17 August 2022 - 22:44

Vegan products that use labels such as “nuggets”, “patties” and “sausages” will be seized from Monday as the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development clamps down on what it says are breaches of labelling regulations.

The Food Safety Agency — a third party appointed by the department — sent a letter to the food industry and retailers on Tuesday stating that from August 22, the agency “will seize any meat analogue products presented for sale in SA, which are using the product names prescribed for processed meat products in terms ... of the Agricultural Product Standards Act”...

