Fry Family Food Co (Fry’s) has warned that if the government goes ahead with plans to seize plant-based meat products labelled with meat-related names, it could threaten the viability of its business and put 500 jobs at its Durban factory at risk.
Tammy Fry, Fry’s co-founder and brand lead at LIVEKINDLY Collective, the global plant-based food company that owns Fry’s, said if the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development confiscated its products and forced it to come up with alternative labelling for the SA market, it could be devastating for the company. ..
Fry’s says tougher labelling regulation will burn their business
Plant-based food producer warns government crackdown threatens 500 jobs
