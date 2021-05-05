Life Faux meat is the future and coming to a plate near you For the meat giants of the world, winning the alternative meat race is not just an opportunity, it is a fight for survival BL PREMIUM

There’s no other way to put it: Tyson Foods’s first attempt at an alt-meat burger was a flop.

Two years ago, the biggest US meat company marketed a mix of real beef and pea protein to consumers with a “flexible diet”. But the half-vegan, half-not-patty proved a tough sell. Tyson eventually discontinued it, saying only that it “constantly evaluates products”...