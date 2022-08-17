×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Threat to seize vegan meat products from Monday

BL Premium
17 August 2022 - 14:18 Katharine Child

Vegan products that use certain meat names like nuggets, patty and sausages will be seized from Monday as the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development clamps down on what it calls breaches of labelling regulations.

The Food Safety Agency — a third party appointed by the department — sent a letter on Tuesday to players in the food industry and retailers. It said starting from August 22, the agency “will seize any meat analogue products presented for sale in SA, which are using the product names prescribed for processed meat products in terms ... of the Agricultural Product Standards Act”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.