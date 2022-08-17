UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
Agriculture department warns use of meat-related terms breach regulations
Vegan products that use certain meat names like nuggets, patty and sausages will be seized from Monday as the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development clamps down on what it calls breaches of labelling regulations.
The Food Safety Agency — a third party appointed by the department — sent a letter on Tuesday to players in the food industry and retailers. It said starting from August 22, the agency “will seize any meat analogue products presented for sale in SA, which are using the product names prescribed for processed meat products in terms ... of the Agricultural Product Standards Act”...
Threat to seize vegan meat products from Monday
