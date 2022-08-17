UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
The Reserve Bank will be required to report as soon as possible to parliament’s finance committee on its investigation into any foreign exchange declarations made by President Cyril Ramaphosa arising from the revelations of a large amount of dollars stolen from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.
The committee decided this at its meeting on Wednesday, after EFF MP Floyd Shivambu insisted that the Reserve Bank be held accountable to parliament on a matter of public interest and that it disclose the results of its investigation into a possible violation of foreign exchange control regulations...
Bank must tell parliament soon about its findings on Phala Phala theft
The Reserve Bank has to report as soon as possible on its investigation into any foreign exchange declarations made by the president arising from the stolen money
