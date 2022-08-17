×

National

Bank must tell parliament soon about its findings on Phala Phala theft

The Reserve Bank has to report as soon as possible on its investigation into any foreign exchange declarations made by the president arising from the stolen money

17 August 2022 - 13:06 Linda Ensor

The Reserve Bank will be required to report as soon as possible to parliament’s finance committee on its investigation into any foreign exchange declarations made by President Cyril Ramaphosa arising from the revelations of a large amount of dollars stolen from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

The committee decided this at its meeting on Wednesday, after EFF MP Floyd Shivambu insisted that the Reserve Bank be held accountable to parliament on a matter of public interest and that it disclose the results of its investigation into a possible violation of foreign exchange control regulations...

