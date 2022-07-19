Oil prices have whipsawed on supply concerns and recession fears
SA has introduced higher duties for imported frozen potatoes to protect the local industry, meaning more expensive fries
SA has introduced higher duties for imported frozen potatoes from Europe in a bid to protect the local industry, a move that could lead to a sharp rise in the price of French fries at a time when many households are struggling to afford the basics as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.
The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) — the organisation tasked with customs tariff investigations, trade remedies and import and export control — imposed provisional anti-dumping duties for frozen potato chips imported or originating from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands...
Chips won’t be cheap amid rising anti-dumping duties, trade expert warns
SA has introduced higher duties for imported frozen potatoes to protect the local industry, meaning more expensive fries
