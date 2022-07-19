×

National

Chips won’t be cheap amid rising anti-dumping duties, trade expert warns

SA has introduced higher duties for imported frozen potatoes to protect the local industry, meaning more expensive fries

19 July 2022 - 18:17 Bekezela Phakathi

SA has introduced higher duties for imported frozen potatoes from Europe in a bid to protect the local industry, a move that could lead to a sharp rise in the price of French fries at a time when many households are struggling to afford the basics as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) — the organisation tasked with customs tariff investigations, trade remedies and import and export control — imposed provisional anti-dumping duties for frozen potato chips imported or originating from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands...

