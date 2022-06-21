National Transnet aims to clear logjam with new tender for locomotives CEO Portia Derby tackles a critical shortage and says tenders will be clean and fair B L Premium

Transnet will issue a tender for new locomotives next month as the state-owned logistics group moves to keep on its side key customers in the mining industry, which have tallied billions of rand in lost export sales due to shortages of trains to haul their products to the ports.

In an interview with Business Day, Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby said the critical constraint faced by the state-owned entity is that it does not have locomotives to move commodities...