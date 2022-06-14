Life BIG READ: We need to talk about black privilege The masses are facing their worst socioeconomic crisis yet in the townships while a tiny megarich black elite enjoys the profits B L Premium

During apartheid we lived under the authoritarian heel of a racist white supremacy, in the form of the National Party (NP). The NP took adequate care of the interests and needs of white people in general and white Afrikaners in particular, which were rooted primarily in the working-class and middle-class communities.

Since 1948, when it won state power, the NP staffed the state, government and broad public sector with white, and especially Afrikaner members and supporters. However, despite this white Afrikaner racist dominance, the staff were largely skilled, educated and trained well. This was not only the NP’s way of showing appreciation for the support of white Afrikaners in the 1948 elections, it was also necessary for the NP to build a state which primarily reflected, promoted and protected the interests and needs of white Afrikaners, especially of its working and middle classes...