The key to C-suite doors for women is skills training, says Sindi Mabaso-Koyana

BEE is easier to achieve in the boardroom than in top management, says Mabaso-Koyana

31 July 2022 - 08:18 Chris Barron

Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, who as chair of African Women Chartered Accountants (Awca) Investment Holdings has been driving corporate transformation, says the number of black women playing “meaningful” roles at senior management level is woefully inadequate because there's not enough investment in skills.

“The government and Setas [sector education & training authorities] are not investing enough in the skills that matter, that qualify black women to be more involved in management control,” she says...

