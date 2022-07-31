Government is lobbying the private sector to avail technical and project management skills as it mobilises the biggest multi-department cooperation effort since the Covid pandemic to implement ...
Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, who as chair of African Women Chartered Accountants (Awca) Investment Holdings has been driving corporate transformation, says the number of black women playing “meaningful” roles at senior management level is woefully inadequate because there's not enough investment in skills.
“The government and Setas [sector education & training authorities] are not investing enough in the skills that matter, that qualify black women to be more involved in management control,” she says...
Newsmaker
The key to C-suite doors for women is skills training, says Sindi Mabaso-Koyana
BEE is easier to achieve in the boardroom than in top management, says Mabaso-Koyana
