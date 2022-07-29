Opec+ sources said the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September, with two sources saying a modest increase would be discussed
Investment company Astoria will acquire a stake in a company with interests in marine and offshore mining and exploration shortly after selling its stake in open-pit mining group Afrimat.
The Mauritius-based company said on Thursday it would spend $5.5m (R90.7m) for a 25.1% stake in International Mining and Dredging Holdings (IMDH SA) by the end of August, subject to regulatory approval...
Astoria shares jump after it takes stake in new mining company
Astoria will spend $5.5m on a 25.1% stake in International Mining and Dredging Holdings by the end of August
