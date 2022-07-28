When people ‘renew their love’ for the ANC, staff are guaranteed to get paid

US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations of a 1-million-barrel drop
Loss of Brics coherence could make Commonwealth an increasingly important partner for SA
The health sector is responsible for most of the nonpayment of invoices at provincial level across all provinces, particularly in Gauteng
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says only if the ANC ran a cash-in-transit heist ring would it know when it would have enough money to pay staff
Michael Avery speaks to to Brian Kantor and Hugo Pienaar
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Former journalist faces up to 15 years in jail but refuses to retract criticism of Ukraine war
Boks brace themselves for a backlash from the New Zealand team after their series defeat to Ireland
No Time To Die props and other memorabilia will be auctioned with proceeds going to charities
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe’s explanation for why the governing party cannot guarantee its staff will be paid on time has been met with mixed reaction, with some calling it irresponsible.
Speaking to SABC News at the ANC’s gala dinner on Wednesday before the party’s national policy conference this weekend, Mabe said the ANC was not a bank robbery syndicate that could predict when it would get money.
“If the ANC was running a cash-in-transit heist, then it would say: ‘No, we know the robberies we’re going to be conducting in the next two months will give us enough’,” said Mabe.
“The ANC depends on the people. It is the trust of those people and once the people renew their love, trust and confidence in the ANC and start to reinvest their resources, we will be able to sustain this organisation of Nelson Mandela .”
Unpaid staff picketed at the party’s provincial offices across the country, threatening to interdict the national policy conference.
The Luthuli House workers aired their grievances, some of which date back to 2019, accusing the ANC leadership of being “the most uncaring leadership for staff welfare”.
Staff members who have been helping with preparations for the conference said they had proof the party could pay salaries but had chosen to prioritise other issues.
Speaking on eNCA, ANC finance committee member and social development minister Lindiwe Zulu assured staff that they would get their money soon.
“The treasurer’s office, and Paul Mashatile himself, is doing everything to ensure we get the money. Even the policy conference, we are paying for going there. We must appreciate and realise that the ANC doesn't have a factory where it goes and gets money. The money must come from us as members.”
Zulu said another reason for ANC’s money woes was its membership fees had been “too low for too long”. The fee is R12 annually.
“We said we are dealing with our own members who are poor. Had we started to increase [the fee] for those who could afford [it], we would be in a better space,” she said.
“We do get money from parliament, but that is not enough for any political party. We need to be innovative and creative about where we make money to make sure ANC staff and all other operations are properly paid for.”
On social media, many expressed views on Mabe’s statement, claiming he was speaking from a position of “privilege”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
When people ‘renew their love’ for the ANC, staff are guaranteed to get paid
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says only if the ANC ran a cash-in-transit heist ring would it know when it would have enough money to pay staff
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe’s explanation for why the governing party cannot guarantee its staff will be paid on time has been met with mixed reaction, with some calling it irresponsible.
Speaking to SABC News at the ANC’s gala dinner on Wednesday before the party’s national policy conference this weekend, Mabe said the ANC was not a bank robbery syndicate that could predict when it would get money.
“If the ANC was running a cash-in-transit heist, then it would say: ‘No, we know the robberies we’re going to be conducting in the next two months will give us enough’,” said Mabe.
“The ANC depends on the people. It is the trust of those people and once the people renew their love, trust and confidence in the ANC and start to reinvest their resources, we will be able to sustain this organisation of Nelson Mandela .”
Unpaid staff picketed at the party’s provincial offices across the country, threatening to interdict the national policy conference.
The Luthuli House workers aired their grievances, some of which date back to 2019, accusing the ANC leadership of being “the most uncaring leadership for staff welfare”.
Staff members who have been helping with preparations for the conference said they had proof the party could pay salaries but had chosen to prioritise other issues.
Speaking on eNCA, ANC finance committee member and social development minister Lindiwe Zulu assured staff that they would get their money soon.
“The treasurer’s office, and Paul Mashatile himself, is doing everything to ensure we get the money. Even the policy conference, we are paying for going there. We must appreciate and realise that the ANC doesn't have a factory where it goes and gets money. The money must come from us as members.”
Zulu said another reason for ANC’s money woes was its membership fees had been “too low for too long”. The fee is R12 annually.
“We said we are dealing with our own members who are poor. Had we started to increase [the fee] for those who could afford [it], we would be in a better space,” she said.
“We do get money from parliament, but that is not enough for any political party. We need to be innovative and creative about where we make money to make sure ANC staff and all other operations are properly paid for.”
On social media, many expressed views on Mabe’s statement, claiming he was speaking from a position of “privilege”.
TimesLIVE
ANC to take temperature of step-aside rule at conference
ANC integrity commission must deal with 200 cadres fingered in Zondo report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Coalitions compromise policy values and governance, says ANC
Set aside the ‘step aside’ rule, says ANC’s new KZN executive
EXPLAINER: Why Mbeki laid into Ramaphosa now
Big upset at ANC’s KZN conference, with ‘Taliban’ faction showing power
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.