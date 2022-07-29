Big tech companies’ results beat expectations, easing investor concern about inflation and the effect of higher interest rates on consumers
The governing party has declared which side it is on, openly willing the collapse of the West as an imperial, neocolonial and neoliberal force
Eskom says the project will act as a proof of concept on the delivery of ‘the first battery energy storage project in SA’
But co-ordinator in the ANC secretary-general’s office Gwen Ramokgopa says she does not expect disputes surrounding the credentials
The Franco-Dutch carrier will operate 80% to 85% of pre-pandemic flight volumes during the current period, a drop from the up to 90% forecast in May.
Phindile Masangane, CEO of the Petroleum Agency SA, warns closures affect the supply of important by-products
Industry body says cheap tyres from China limits the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers
India introduced Aadhaar in 2009 to streamline welfare payments and reduce wastage in public spending
Mentor says desperate New Zealand will have a lot to play for when old foes clash in Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park
Ramaphosa celebrates with Banyana Banyana, showdown at the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference, wildfires scorch California, Macron in Cameroon, and more
As the ANC prepares to open its national policy conference, leaders are monitoring the event for any signs of disruption.
A meeting of provincial leaders took place on Thursday night to prevent disruptions that characterised the party’s regional conferences in recent weeks in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal...
Discipline and possible ructions top of mind as ANC policy conference begins
If you boo, you get booted out, ANC chair Gwede Mantashe told Business Day
