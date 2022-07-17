Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
A dangerous precedent would be set if government suspends established legal processes just because it can’t circumvent its own red tape
The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the killings looms
The mineral resources & energy minister has put up his hand for the post despite being fingered for alleged graft at the Zondo commission
Producer says steps are being taken to stabilise supplies from Natref, estimating the situation will be resolved by end-July
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Security forces break up a protest in Khartoum against military rule
The world champions say their game needs much attention with the Rugby Championship due to start in three weeks
The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
Three months after devastating floods ravaged the eThekwini region, finger pointing between the provincial and national government has escalated, while the lives of thousands of homeless victims have deteriorated into squalor.
“This disaster admittedly was unprecedented, but where has the money gone? Where is the R1bn that was promised? Every time the province has a disaster the provincial government goes to National Treasury asking for a state of disaster to be declared,” said Sbu Zikode of the SA shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo...
Large portion of KZN flood relief funds outstanding
Where has the money gone, asks leader of the shack dwellers’ movement
