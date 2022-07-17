×

National

Large portion of KZN flood relief funds outstanding

Where has the money gone, asks leader of the shack dwellers’ movement

BL Premium
17 July 2022 - 18:15 Mary Papayya

Three months after devastating floods ravaged the eThekwini region, finger pointing between the provincial and national government has escalated, while the lives of thousands of homeless victims have deteriorated into squalor.

“This disaster admittedly was unprecedented, but where has the money gone? Where is the R1bn that was promised? Every time the province has a disaster the provincial government goes to National Treasury asking for a state of disaster to be declared,” said Sbu Zikode of the SA shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo...

