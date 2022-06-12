National Sihle Zikalala defends KZN’s applications for Treasury flood relief Premier dismisses claim by finance minister Godongwana that the Treasury had not received any valid applications to access R1bn in relief funding B L Premium

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has reassured the public that it had taken decisive steps towards supporting all flood victims, rebuilding the province, rehabilitating damaged infrastructure and reigniting the economy.

Premier Sihle Zikalala was speaking on Sunday about the crisis, two months since the April floods wreaked havoc in five districts and eThekwini municipality, leaving thousands homeless. He emphasised that all paperwork had been submitted timeously and in good order via the national departments dealing with disaster management. ..