×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Solidarity urges small power producers to apply for permits

SA’s private sector will need to ramp up electricity production between now and 2025

07 July 2022 - 22:19
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

SA’s private sector will need to ramp up electricity production between now and 2025 to match what power utility Eskom is currently producing. The forecast, from Solidarity, comes as some coal-fired power stations are beginning to reach the end of their lifespans, and the trade union is appealing to power producers to make use of the 100MW licence exemption to assist with SA’s energy crisis.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Rand hovers near R17 to the dollar

Business Day TV talks to co-head of financial markets at ETM Analytics, Kieran Siney
Markets
1 hour ago

WATCH: How power cuts are weighing on SMEs

Business Day TV talks to CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu
National
1 day ago

WATCH: How load-shedding is affecting municipal infrastructure

Business Day TV talks to Vally Padayachee, a former COO of City Power JHB and former Eskom generation executive manager
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Constructing a mafia state

Michael Avery is joined by Xolani Dube, Webster Mfebe and Mary de Haas
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CCMA victory on vaccinations may be the start of ...
National
2.
National Planning Commission wants energy crisis ...
National
3.
Blackouts to be gradually reduced before ...
National
4.
Shutdown protest hits KwaZulu-Natal as mopping up ...
National
5.
Declassified spying report reveals covert ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.