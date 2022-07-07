Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The workers had become used to calling the shots. They feel they no longer have that influence — and they don’t like it
Fight is on against ‘economic bandits’, says president’s adviser Sydney Mufamadi
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Remgro and consortium partner MSC have increased their offer to 504p per share for SA’s most valuable hospital group
The trade union is to get involved in power generation through property investment company Kanton
Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
Drugmakers charge that extending hard-won deal struck in June to include certain tests and drugs could lead to a broader unravelling of IP protections
Tree blocks cause problems for both competitors
Ugly as sin or a beauty to behold? These four new car designs stick to the right
SA’s private sector will need to ramp up electricity production between now and 2025 to match what power utility Eskom is currently producing. The forecast, from Solidarity, comes as some coal-fired power stations are beginning to reach the end of their lifespans, and the trade union is appealing to power producers to make use of the 100MW licence exemption to assist with SA’s energy crisis.
WATCH: Solidarity urges small power producers to apply for permits
SA’s private sector will need to ramp up electricity production between now and 2025
WATCH: Rand hovers near R17 to the dollar
WATCH: How power cuts are weighing on SMEs
WATCH: How load-shedding is affecting municipal infrastructure
WATCH: Constructing a mafia state
