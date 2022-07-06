NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How power cuts are weighing on SMEs
Business Day TV talks to CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu
06 July 2022 - 22:43
SA’s energy woes have had a major impact on local small businesses, with some firms unable to purchase alternative power products which has left those businesses reliant on Eskom. Business Day TV discussed the impact of power cuts on SMEs with the CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu.
