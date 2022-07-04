DA submits bill calling for deregulation of retail fuel sector
04 July 2022 - 18:51
The DA is putting pressure on parliament to fast-track the introduction of legislation to promote greater competition at fuel pumps and potentially put the brakes on crippling fuel price hikes.
This comes amid fears that the cost-of-living crisis could spark civil unrest that could have a knock-on effect for political stability and investor confidence...
