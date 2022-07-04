×

National

DA submits bill calling for deregulation of retail fuel sector

04 July 2022 - 18:51 Bekezela Phakathi

The DA is putting pressure on parliament to fast-track the introduction of legislation to promote greater competition at fuel pumps and potentially put the brakes on crippling fuel price hikes.

This comes amid fears that the cost-of-living crisis could spark civil unrest that could have a knock-on effect for political stability and investor confidence...

