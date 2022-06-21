Hiring private security for freeways a risk, says road freight boss
The Road Freight Association is concerned hired guns on major freeways could lead to a situation that’s difficult to control
21 June 2022 - 18:50
The Road Freight Association has warned that Durban businesses paying private security teams to guard the N2 and N3 could lead to more volatility.
Fed up with debilitating truck blockades on major freeways, some companies are going this route...
