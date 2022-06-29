South Africans are paying 14% more for food than a year ago

Cash-strapped South Africans are paying almost 14% more for basic food and personal hygiene items than a year ago, prompting fears of rising hunger, social instability and poor health.

The latest Household Affordability Index compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) shows the average cost of its goods basket increased by R560.57 (13.6%), to R4,688.81 in June 2022 from R4,128.23 a year earlier.

The basket tracks food prices at 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape. Of the 44 food items monitored, 29 cost more.

“The escalation of food inflation on basic staple foods, one which households cannot absorb and one where no apparent relief is forthcoming, at least in the near term, is a major concern,” said PMBEJD programme co-ordinator Mervyn Abrahams.