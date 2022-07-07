×

Seizure of vegan meat products on hold leaving millions at stake

The food industry may have to relabel items such as mushroom ‘burgers’ and vegan ‘boerewors’

07 July 2022 - 19:02 Katharine Child

Tens of millions of rand may have to be spent by the food industry to relabel vegan products such as mushroom burgers, Checkers’ Simple Truth plant-based sausages and vegan boerewors, though plans to seize these items have been put on hold.  

The department of agriculture, land reform & rural development sent out a directive on June 24 stating that labels on vegan products using meat terms were unlawful and the products had to be removed from shelves. ..

