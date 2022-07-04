Life What’s the deal with vegan yoghurt? B L Premium

There are many reasons you may choose a vegan yoghurt over the dairy type. You may be lactose intolerant, intolerant of all dairy foods, a vegan who avoids all animal products, or simply enjoy the taste. Vegan yoghurts are part of the new era of foods that are entirely plant-based and in their making kinder to the planet.

But first let’s get the semantics right, lest we inadvertently tick off the SA agriculture department, which has been taking on the plant-based meat industry over names such as “sausages”and “burgers”. Yoghurt and milk are sure to follow, and the industry might be obliged to come up with new names. ..