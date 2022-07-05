NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh on load-shedding fillip
Business Day TV talks to CEO Prithivirajh after Ellies says blackouts lifted sales in inverters and solar power alternatives
05 July 2022 - 22:10
Eskom’s power cuts have given Ellies a boost as shoppers snapped up alternative energy products such as inverters and solar panels to make up for the drastic blackouts. Business Day TV spoke to Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.