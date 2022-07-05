×

WATCH: Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh on load-shedding fillip

Business Day TV talks to CEO Prithivirajh after Ellies says blackouts lifted sales in inverters and solar power alternatives

05 July 2022 - 22:10
Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh. Picture: SUPPLIED

Eskom’s power cuts have given Ellies a boost as shoppers snapped up alternative energy products such as inverters and solar panels to make up for the drastic blackouts. Business Day TV spoke to Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh for more detail.

