National SOEs at risk of recapture because politicians can still meddle, warns Zondo Commission recommends boards and executives be chosen in an independent and transparent process

The power of politicians to appoint board members of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) should be diluted to avoid their recapture, the Zondo commission recommends.

The commission, which sat for four years since 2018 and was chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo, found there was a symbiotic relationship between the ANC and politically connected individuals and private companies...