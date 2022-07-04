National ANC to challenge DA on cadre deployment policy ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment B L Premium

The ANC has filed court papers opposing an application by the DA at the North Gauteng High Court seeking to have the governing party's controversial cadre deployment policy abolished.

DA public service and administration spokesperson Leon Schreiber said in a statement on Monday that his party received official notification of that decision on July 1 from Krish Naidoo, the ANC’s attorney...