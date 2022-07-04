ANC to challenge DA on cadre deployment policy
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
04 July 2022 - 17:20
The ANC has filed court papers opposing an application by the DA at the North Gauteng High Court seeking to have the governing party's controversial cadre deployment policy abolished.
DA public service and administration spokesperson Leon Schreiber said in a statement on Monday that his party received official notification of that decision on July 1 from Krish Naidoo, the ANC’s attorney...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now