National Bumper tourism weekend for Durban The Durban July and the opening of beaches contributed to an inflow of visitors to KwaZulu-Natal's holiday hub

Durban, the tourism hub of KwaZulu-Natal, recorded a bumper tourism weekend thanks to the annual Durban July horse race and the reopening of the city’s beaches.

According to eThekwini deputy city manager for economic development Philip Sithole the Durban July on Saturday attracted 35,000 visitors and was the first in-person event since the Covid-19 pandemic started in early 2020. ..