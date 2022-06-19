AYABONGA CAWE: Looming taxi fare increases just part of bumpy ride in industry
Commuters will be confronted in July by bigger-than-usual annual hikes that will increase misery for millions
19 June 2022 - 17:18
When Transaction Capital issued its unaudited interim results more than a month ago it noted that while most operating metrics had improved beyond prepandemic levels, numerous headwinds had “suppressed commuter activity”.
These headwinds included the slow recovery in key sectors from which commuters are drawn, civil and taxi unrest in 2021, fuel price increases and the recent floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Transaction Capital expected that minibus taxi operators would increase their fares in the near future. That “near future” now seems to be here...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now