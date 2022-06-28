Analogue TV switch off date unconstitutional, top court rules
Icasa has been working to switch SA over to fully digital broadcast services, freeing up certain airwaves that will be given to mobile operators
28 June 2022 - 12:35
The Constitutional Court has declared the date for switching from analogue to digital television in SA, unconstitutional, the apex court said on Tuesday.
Broadcast and telecom regulator the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has been working to switch SA over to fully digital broadcast services, freeing up certain airwaves that will be given to mobile operators...
