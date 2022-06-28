National Analogue TV switch off date unconstitutional, top court rules Icasa has been working to switch SA over to fully digital broadcast services, freeing up certain airwaves that will be given to mobile operators B L Premium

The Constitutional Court has declared the date for switching from analogue to digital television in SA, unconstitutional, the apex court said on Tuesday.

Broadcast and telecom regulator the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has been working to switch SA over to fully digital broadcast services, freeing up certain airwaves that will be given to mobile operators...