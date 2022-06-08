National Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng steps down Icasa notes Modimoeng's steady and decisive leadership B L Premium

Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng has resigned, the telcoms regulator said on Wednesday.

Modimoeng tendered his resignation earlier on Wednesday, saying he needed “to take some time off after an enervating period”, and will commence serving his notice period...