Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng steps down
Icasa notes Modimoeng's steady and decisive leadership
08 June 2022 - 22:05
Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng has resigned, the telcoms regulator said on Wednesday.
Modimoeng tendered his resignation earlier on Wednesday, saying he needed “to take some time off after an enervating period”, and will commence serving his notice period...
