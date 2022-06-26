Companies / Telecoms & Technology Back to the drawing board for Icasa’s biometric SIM registration plan Local players are uncomfortable with a proposal forcing the collection of information such as fingerprints B L Premium

Local players are uncomfortable with a proposal by SA’s telecom regulator forcing the collection of biometric information such as fingerprints with the registration of new SIM cards.

Mobile operators say the plan should be thoroughly reviewed before it can be implemented, citing security vulnerabilities and increased costs to comply...