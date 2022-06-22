WATCH: Ramaphosa receives final part of state capture report
22 June 2022 - 18:52
President Cyril Ramaphosa received the fifth and final judicial commission of inquiry report into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud on Wednesday night.
The report will be published after it was presented to Ramaphosa by chief justice and inquiry chair judge Raymond Zondo. Ramaphosa has already received parts one to four of the reports.
Watch the report handover below:
The fifth and final instalment of the State Capture report is due to be released today. The handover has been postponed several times, amid mounting speculation over the reason for the delay.
