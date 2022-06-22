×

WATCH: Ramaphosa receives final part of state capture report

22 June 2022 - 18:52

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the fifth and final judicial commission of inquiry report into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud on Wednesday night.

The report will be published after it was presented to Ramaphosa by chief justice and inquiry chair judge Raymond Zondo. Ramaphosa has already received parts one to four of the reports.

Watch the report handover below: 

The fifth and final instalment of the State Capture report is due to be released today. The handover has been postponed several times, amid mounting speculation over the reason for the delay.

Ramaphosa has not influenced issuing of final section of report, Zondo says

The chief justice says he wanted time to make sure he had done all the necessary quality control checks before the handover
Zondo to seek court pardon for overshooting state capture deadline

Chief justice Raymond Zondo is now expected to hand over hard copy of final volume on Wednesday
EDITORIAL: Zondo’s report stands or falls on the rigour of its proposals

His recommendations are of such gravity that a delay in favour of quality is the lesser of two evils
