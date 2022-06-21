National Questions raised as struggling Sapo pushes to expand medication pick-up venture Patients of state clinics can choose to collect their medication from a nearby post offices rather than the health facility B L Premium

The SA Post Office (Sapo), the struggling state-owned enterprise (SOE) that’s facing collapse without urgent government assistance, is pushing to expand its medication pick-up point venture as it battles a crippling liquidity crisis.

But questions have been raised whether Sapo obtained all the necessary approvals to distribute medicine, with regulations making it clear that medicines should be stored or distributed under the supervision of a pharmacist or other registered healthcare professionals...