Struggling Post Office bemoans ‘sustained attacks’
CEO Nomkhita Mona again tells MPs of private players keen to see Sapo collapse or be liquidated
31 May 2022 - 18:51
The SA Post Office (Sapo), the stricken state-owned enterprise (SOE) that’s facing collapse without urgent government assistance, has ascribed some of its woes to an alleged sustained push by private players to ensure it fails.
Briefing parliament’s portfolio committee on communications on Sapo’s turnaround strategy and most recent financial statements on Tuesday, the company’s CEO, Nomkhita Mona, suggested there are private players who are keen to see Sapo collapse or be liquidated...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now