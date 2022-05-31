National Struggling Post Office bemoans ‘sustained attacks’ CEO Nomkhita Mona again tells MPs of private players keen to see Sapo collapse or be liquidated B L Premium

The SA Post Office (Sapo), the stricken state-owned enterprise (SOE) that’s facing collapse without urgent government assistance, has ascribed some of its woes to an alleged sustained push by private players to ensure it fails.

Briefing parliament’s portfolio committee on communications on Sapo’s turnaround strategy and most recent financial statements on Tuesday, the company’s CEO, Nomkhita Mona, suggested there are private players who are keen to see Sapo collapse or be liquidated...