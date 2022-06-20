×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

LISTEN | Brace yourselves: Eskom warns of power cuts

Utility warns the lights could go out as early as 5pm

20 June 2022 - 12:49
Eskom says load-shedding might be required at short notice, as the system is under pressure. Picture: 123RF/123UCAS
Eskom says load-shedding might be required at short notice, as the system is under pressure. Picture: 123RF/123UCAS

Eskom on Monday warned South Africans who are battling freezing winter conditions to brace themselves for potential load-shedding.

In a statement, Eskom cautioned the public that because of a continued shortage of generation capacity, “the power system is very constrained for this evening and for the next few weeks.

“There are a number of generating units expected to return to service during the day today, but the likelihood of load-shedding is high and may be required at short notice, most likely during the evening peaks between 5pm and 10pm.”

The statement said Eskom had 5,232MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,623MW was unavailable because of breakdowns.

“Eskom cautions that as the shortage of generation capacity persists, the system will continue to be constrained with an elevated risk of load-shedding over the coming weeks.”

PODCAST | In six weeks Cyril can save South Africa

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Latest case against president involves ...
National
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Are Ankole cattle really worth ...
National
3.
No record prices for Ramaphosa’s Ankoles at ...
National
4.
Huge fuel price hike in store for drivers in July
National
5.
Zondo commission promises Sunday night file of ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.