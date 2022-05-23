×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

UN says record 100-million have fled their homes

23 May 2022 - 17:05 Emma Farge
Ethiopian refugees wait in lines for a meal at the Um Rakuba refugee camp in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER
Ethiopian refugees wait in lines for a meal at the Um Rakuba refugee camp in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Geneva — More than 100-million people have been driven from their homes around the world, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) says, citing new data about those escaping violence, conflict, persecution and human rights violations.

The war in Ukraine has been one of the factors propelling millions of people to flee, the UNHCR said, adding that protracted conflict in places such as Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) were other factors behind the high numbers.

“It’s a record that should never have been set,” UN high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement. “This must serve as a wake-up call to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end persecution, and address the underlying causes that force innocent people to flee their homes.”

The data includes refugees, asylum seekers and those displaced within their own countries. Last week, a humanitarian body said those displaced within their own countries had reached a record of close to 60-million people by the end of last year.

Grandi urged action to address the causes of displacement, saying humanitarian aid was only treating the consequences.

“To reverse this trend, the only answer is peace and stability so that innocent people are not forced to gamble between acute danger at home or precarious flight and exile,” he said.

Reuters

Ukrainians take long detours in bid to reach safety

More than 19,000 refugees are estimated to have crossed into Estonia from Russia
World
1 week ago

American hearts are with Ukrainians, Jill Biden tells refugees in Slovakia

US first lady speaks to families and volunteers at transit centre and crosses into Ukraine for short visit
World
2 weeks ago

Refugees give Polish shops a boost

Retailers are enjoying a surge in sales because of demand from 3-million who fled Ukraine
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
2.
Germany in talks with Senegal on gas projects, ...
World / Africa
3.
US will keep defending Japan, Biden tells 'good ...
World
4.
Beijing residents told to keep working from home ...
World / Asia
5.
Ukraine says 87 killed after Russian strike on ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Kyiv aims for prisoner swap after surrender of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol

World / Europe

Ukrainians take long detours in bid to reach safety

World / Europe

Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter away from home

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.