National

Wine industry wants to turn excess lockdown wine into cider

Approval of the regulator is being awaited to help shift more than 200-million excess litres

05 June 2022 - 15:32 Katharine Child

The SA wine industry still has an excess 200-million litres of wine after sales bans in 2020 and 2021 led to lower consumption, even as the 2022 harvest is about 5% lower than the previous year.

The wine industry is in negotiations with the agriculture department to use excess wine as a base for cider...

