Wine industry wants to turn excess lockdown wine into cider
Approval of the regulator is being awaited to help shift more than 200-million excess litres
05 June 2022 - 15:32
The SA wine industry still has an excess 200-million litres of wine after sales bans in 2020 and 2021 led to lower consumption, even as the 2022 harvest is about 5% lower than the previous year.
The wine industry is in negotiations with the agriculture department to use excess wine as a base for cider...
