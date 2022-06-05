National Wine industry wants to turn excess lockdown wine into cider Approval of the regulator is being awaited to help shift more than 200-million excess litres B L Premium

The SA wine industry still has an excess 200-million litres of wine after sales bans in 2020 and 2021 led to lower consumption, even as the 2022 harvest is about 5% lower than the previous year.

The wine industry is in negotiations with the agriculture department to use excess wine as a base for cider...