Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Next we’ll have a Grand Day of Zinfandel in the middle of summer B L Premium

It’s no secret that I have lost patience with the Cape wine industry’s unthinking acceptance of the northern hemisphere’s timetable when it comes to celebrating particular varieties. The choice of date is arbitrary: after all, February 5 is International Nutella Day, April 4 International Carrot Day and June 5 truly is Bowel Cancer Australia’s Red Apple Day.

If we want to get a little excited about chardonnay or grenache at least we should select southern hemisphere dates more appropriate to the service of the cultivar in question than those that have been chosen for the weather in Europe and America?..