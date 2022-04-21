Opinion / On My Mind VIEW FROM THE THAMES DEON GOUWS: In and out with a fistful of roubles The British have a confused relationship with Russian oligarchs and their money. Will the UK elite still crack an invite to the best shebeen in the Mayfair ‘hood’?

How many shebeens have you visited in your life?

I’ve been to a few. One was in Diepkloof Extension (or Diepkloof Expensive, as envious neighbours refer to it — one of the more salubrious parts of Soweto). My friend Sello took me there to enjoy a Zamalek quart with some locals once...