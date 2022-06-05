National Kerry Group invests R650m in Durban food manufacturing facility Multinational company, which produces cheese, butter and milk powder, opened the facility in May B L Premium

Investment promotion agency Invest Durban says the R650m Kerry Group investment at Hammarsdale west of the city is exactly what is needed to rebuild the city’s economy after the recent floods devastated critical infrastructure and left thousands homeless and unemployed.

The multinational Kerry Group, which produces products such as cheese, butter and milk powder, officially opened the largest and most advanced food manufacturing facility on the African continent in May...