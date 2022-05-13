Tetra Pak R500m upgrade: A marriage of commitment and collaboration

Tetra Pak has been an integral part of SA’s food packaging landscape for more than 40 years. In October last year, the Swedish food processing and packaging group announced a R500m upgrade to its Pinetown plant in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

This investment reinforces the company's commitment to the growth and success of its local operations and is a testament to its vision to “make food safe and available, everywhere”. It also aligns with president Cyril Ramaphosa's initiative of bringing foreign investment into the country.

The Pinetown plant upgrade will take place over two years. It began in the first quarter of 2022 with permit applications and infrastructure development. The technical design and building plans are finalised and tender documents have been provided to several local contractors.