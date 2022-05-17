DA argues for parliamentary oversight of government guarantees
Currently the public only gets the details through parliamentary questions or a budget review
17 May 2022 - 17:17
The minister of finance should be obliged to table a report in parliament when he approves or refuses a guarantee for a state-owned entity and should give reasons for his decision.
DA MP Alf Lees made the proposal on Tuesday in a private member’s bill, the Public Finance Management Amendment Bill...
